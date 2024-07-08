Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All-electric fixed-wing aircraft delivers cargo to Dover AFB [Image 1 of 9]

    All-electric fixed-wing aircraft delivers cargo to Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing

    BETA Technologies prototype ALIA CTOL battery-powered fixed-wing aircraft lands at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 9, 2024. BETA partnered with AFWERX Agility Prime to test the capabilities of moving cargo between bases in a safer, cleaner, and more cost-effective way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

    This work, All-electric fixed-wing aircraft delivers cargo to Dover AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    AFWERX
    BETA Technologies
    BETA ALIA

