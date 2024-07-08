U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Fewell, 31st Medical Group outgoing commander, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 12, 2024. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 08:23
|Photo ID:
|8525779
|VIRIN:
|240712-F-ZJ681-1067
|Resolution:
|3051x4585
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MDG Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
