U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Fewell, 31st Medical Group outgoing commander, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 12, 2024. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 08:23 Photo ID: 8525779 VIRIN: 240712-F-ZJ681-1067 Resolution: 3051x4585 Size: 7.41 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MDG Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.