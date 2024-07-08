31st MDG Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Fewell, 31st Medical Group outgoing commander, receives the Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 12, 2024. The 31st MDG supports the readiness of the 31st Fighter Wing and associated units throughout the Southern European Region, ensuring the health of its community by providing high reliability patient-focused medical care for Department of Defense personnel and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

