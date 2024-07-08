Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MDG Change of Command [Image 4 of 8]

    31st MDG Change of Command

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks at the 31st Medical Group change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 12, 2024. The 31st MDG supports the readiness of 31st FW and associated units, ensuring the health of its community by providing optimal patient-focused medical care by coordinating with Department of Defense and host nation resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 08:23
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Change of command
    31st MDG

