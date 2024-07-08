31st MDG Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks at the 31st Medical Group change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 12, 2024. The 31st MDG supports the readiness of 31st FW and associated units, ensuring the health of its community by providing optimal patient-focused medical care by coordinating with Department of Defense and host nation resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

