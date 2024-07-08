U.S. Air Force Capt. Edward Turos, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, performs a pre-flight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2024. Pre-flight checks are an essential part of flying operations, ensuring the safety of both the aircraft and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 05:50
|Photo ID:
|8525700
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-PH996-1516
|Resolution:
|3595x5392
|Size:
|441.25 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100 ARW supports RAF Waddington [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT