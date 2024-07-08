Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 ARW supports RAF Waddington [Image 8 of 9]

    100 ARW supports RAF Waddington

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Edward Turos, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, performs a pre-flight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2024. Pre-flight checks are an essential part of flying operations, ensuring the safety of both the aircraft and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    This work, 100 ARW supports RAF Waddington [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

