Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England

A Royal Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint from the 51st Squadron, RAF Waddington, England, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, over the North Sea, June 27, 2024. Training with Allies and Partners builds NATO interoperability and enhances global security and stability throughout the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

