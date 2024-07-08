351st ARS supports RAF Waddington

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron perform a pre-flight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2024. Pre-flight checks are an essential part of flying operations, ensuring the safety of both the aircraft and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB