U.S. Airmen assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron perform a pre-flight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2024. Pre-flight checks are an essential part of flying operations, ensuring the safety of both the aircraft and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 05:50
|Photo ID:
|8525699
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-PH996-1394
|Resolution:
|8133x5422
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 351st ARS supports RAF Waddington [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT