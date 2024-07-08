Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Take your child to work’ catapults LRC Stuttgart employee to a career of her own [Image 4 of 4]

    ‘Take your child to work’ catapults LRC Stuttgart employee to a career of her own

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Amine Ghebrelul (on left) used to bring his daughter to work occasionally when he was a transportation counselor at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart. Now his daughter, Dahlak Ghebrelul (on right), works at LRC Stuttgart, herself, as a contracting officer technical representative in the transportation division (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    &lsquo;Take your child to work&rsquo; catapults LRC Stuttgart employee to a career of her own

