    ‘Take your child to work’ catapults LRC Stuttgart employee to a career of her own [Image 1 of 4]

    ‘Take your child to work’ catapults LRC Stuttgart employee to a career of her own

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dahlak Ghebrelul, a Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart contracting officer technical representative in the transportation division, fills her plate at one of LRC Stuttgart’s special events designed to bring employees together and build the team. “We’re just a really great team that works well together, doing our best to provide good customer service support to our community members,” she said.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 05:37
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
