U.S. Army Squad Leaders from 1015th Engineer Utility Detachment place shoulder sleeve insignia during the patching ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 11, 2024. During their time in the Horn of Africa, the 1015th EUD provided construction support to improve quality of life for U.S. and allied nation special forces and enhance their capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 03:24 Photo ID: 8525467 VIRIN: 240611-N-FD567-1054 Resolution: 7094x4729 Size: 4.04 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patching Ceremony Recognizes 1015th Soldiers for their Service in the Horn of Africa [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.