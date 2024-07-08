Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patching Ceremony Recognizes 1015th Soldiers for their Service in the Horn of Africa [Image 3 of 8]

    Patching Ceremony Recognizes 1015th Soldiers for their Service in the Horn of Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    U.S. Army Capt. Marina Villalobos Colon, officer in charge of 1015th Engineer Utility Detachment patches U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Juan Santiago, Soldier of the Deployment, during a patching ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 11, 2024. During their time in the Horn of Africa, the 1015th EUD provided construction support to improve quality of life for U.S. and allied nation special forces and enhance their capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 03:24
    Photo ID: 8525464
    VIRIN: 240611-N-FD567-1030
    Resolution: 5346x3564
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Patching Ceremony Recognizes 1015th Soldiers for their Service in the Horn of Africa [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Patching Ceremony Recognizes 1015th Soldiers for their Service in the Horn of Africa
    Djibouti
    CLDJ

