Soldiers assigned to 1015th Engineer Utility Detachment received their shoulder sleeve insignia during a patching ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 11, 2024. During their time in the Horn of Africa, the 1015th EUD provided construction support to improve quality of life for U.S. and allied nation special forces and enhance their capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 03:24 Photo ID: 8525468 VIRIN: 240611-N-FD567-1073 Resolution: 7683x5122 Size: 4.11 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patching Ceremony Recognizes 1015th Soldiers for their Service in the Horn of Africa [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.