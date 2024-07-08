U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary WiIng, play cornhole during a Fourth of July celebration at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2024. The 332d Expeditionary Air Base Group held multiple events this holiday weekend to include a barbeque, pool party and movie marathon. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 02:22 Photo ID: 8525433 VIRIN: 240704-F-SR682-1245 Resolution: 5123x3409 Size: 1.44 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating the Fourth [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.