Celebrating the Fourth

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary WiIng, play cornhole during a Fourth of July celebration at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2024. The 332d Expeditionary Air Base Group held multiple events this holiday weekend to include a barbeque, pool party and movie marathon. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
|07.04.2024
|07.12.2024 02:22
|8525433
|240704-F-SR682-1245
|5123x3409
|1.44 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|0
