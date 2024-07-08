A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary WIng, picks out decorations during a Fourth of July party at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2024. The event concluded with a fireworks display which consisted of a 240 lb. controlled detonation. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 02:22
|Photo ID:
|8525432
|VIRIN:
|240704-F-SR682-1224
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating the Fourth [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT