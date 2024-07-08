U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary WIng, celebrate the Fourth of July during a party at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2024. The 332d Expeditionary Air Base Group held multiple events this holiday weekend to include a barbeque, pool party and movie marathon. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
This work, Celebrating the Fourth [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
