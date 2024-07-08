Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating the Fourth [Image 1 of 4]

    Celebrating the Fourth

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary WIng, celebrate the Fourth of July during a party at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2024. The 332d Expeditionary Air Base Group held multiple events this holiday weekend to include a barbeque, pool party and movie marathon. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 02:22
    Photo ID: 8525431
    VIRIN: 240704-F-SR682-1209
    Resolution: 5351x3560
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating the Fourth [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT

