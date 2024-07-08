Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct flight quarters in the South China Sea

240704-N-CV021-1007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) check the flight deck for debris in preparation for flight quarters in the South China Sea, July 4. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

