240704-N-CV021-1105 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct flight quarters with a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) as part of a passenger transfer in the South China Sea, July 4. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 01:25 Photo ID: 8525370 VIRIN: 240704-N-CV021-1105 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.13 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct flight quarters in the South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.