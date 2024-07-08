Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct flight quarters in the South China Sea

240704-N-CV021-1085 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Daniel Jaimes Vargas, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, attaches chains to a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the South China Sea, July 4. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

