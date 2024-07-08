Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF, CMSAF visits Morris Air National Guard Base [Image 3 of 3]

    CSAF, CMSAF visits Morris Air National Guard Base

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Carlos Parra 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David A. Flosi speak to over 400 Airmen of the 162d Wing at an All Call at Morris Air National Guard Base, July 9, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.

    Arizona Air National Guard personnel heard from Allvin and Flosi regarding the future outlook of the Air Force as a total force organization in an era of Great Power Competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
