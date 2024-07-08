U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David A. Flosi speak to over 400 Airmen of the 162d Wing at an All Call at Morris Air National Guard Base, July 9, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.



Arizona Air National Guard personnel heard from Allvin and Flosi regarding the future outlook of the Air Force as a total force organization in an era of Great Power Competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 19:15 Photo ID: 8524942 VIRIN: 240709-A-PV404-7123 Resolution: 8192x5196 Size: 9.55 MB Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF, CMSAF visits Morris Air National Guard Base [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.