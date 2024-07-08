U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David A. Flosi meet with Arizona National Guard leadership and personnel during a visit to the 162d Wing at Morris Air National Guard Base, July 9, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.
The 162d Wing is the Air National Guard’s premier F-16 training wing, responsible for training elite fighter pilots and international pilots, which has strengthened the bonds between the United States, and its international partners.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 19:15
|Photo ID:
|8524935
|VIRIN:
|240709-A-PV404-1320
|Resolution:
|8192x4307
|Size:
|8.06 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
CSAF, CMSAF visits Morris Air National Guard Base
