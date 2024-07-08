U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David A. Flosi spoke with Arizona National Guard leadership, and personnel during a visit to the 162d Wing at Morris Air National Guard Base, July 9, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.



The 162d Wing is the Air National Guard’s premier F-16 training wing, responsible for training elite fighter pilots and international pilots, which has strengthened the bonds between the United States, and its international partners.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 19:15 Photo ID: 8524941 VIRIN: 240709-A-PV404-8194 Resolution: 7764x5464 Size: 7.64 MB Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF, CMSAF visits Morris Air National Guard Base [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.