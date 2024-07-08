Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct Tailored Ship’s Training Availability

Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew members hold up two fingers to represent two shots of chain on deck during an anchoring evolution near Port Angeles, Washington, June 18, 2024. Healy departed their Seattle homeport June 10 beginning their months-long Arctic deployment. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eva Goldenberg.

