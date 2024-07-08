Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct Tailored Ship’s Training Availability [Image 5 of 8]
AT SEA
06.23.2024
Courtesy Photo
Coast Guard Cutter Healy's (WAGB 20) high voltage fire response team holds a thermal imager and carbon dioxide extinguisher as they enter a suspected fire-filled space during an exercise for Healy’s Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) in the Pacific Ocean, June 25, 2024. TSTA includes several damage control exercises ran by a Coast Guard Afloat Training Organization team to evaluate and prepare the crew’s response to maritime distress during their Arctic deployment. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Haley Howard.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8524914
|VIRIN:
|240623-G-G0200-1005
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|6.89 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct Tailored Ship’s Training Availability
LEAVE A COMMENT