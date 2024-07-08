Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct Tailored Ship’s Training Availability [Image 6 of 8]
AT SEA
06.23.2024
Courtesy Photo
A high voltage fire team member aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) simulates expending a carbon dioxide extinguisher to put out an electrical fire during an exercise for Healy’s Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) in the Pacific Ocean, June 25, 2024. TSTA includes several damage control exercises ran by a Coast Guard Afloat Training Organization team to evaluate and prepare the crew’s response to maritime distress during their Arctic deployment. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Haley Howard.
