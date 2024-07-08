Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct Tailored Ship’s Training Availability [Image 6 of 8]

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct Tailored Ship’s Training Availability

    AT SEA

    06.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A high voltage fire team member aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) simulates expending a carbon dioxide extinguisher to put out an electrical fire during an exercise for Healy’s Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) in the Pacific Ocean, June 25, 2024. TSTA includes several damage control exercises ran by a Coast Guard Afloat Training Organization team to evaluate and prepare the crew’s response to maritime distress during their Arctic deployment. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Haley Howard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 18:59
    Photo ID: 8524915
    VIRIN: 240623-G-G0200-1006
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct Tailored Ship’s Training Availability
    Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct Tailored Ship’s Training Availability
    Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct Tailored Ship’s Training Availability
    Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct Tailored Ship’s Training Availability
    Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct Tailored Ship’s Training Availability
    Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct Tailored Ship’s Training Availability
    Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct Tailored Ship’s Training Availability
    Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct Tailored Ship’s Training Availability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Healy
    Underway
    TSTA
    USCG PolarOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT