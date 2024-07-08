Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Bohrer, welcomes Glaspell during change-of-command ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Bohrer, welcomes Glaspell during change-of-command ceremony

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Col. Stephen Kolouch, U.S. Army Engineer School commandant (center), passes the 1st Engineer Brigade guidon to Col. Mark Glaspell, signifying Glaspell taking command of the brigade during a ceremony June 28 in Nutter Field House.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 16:10
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    This work, 1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Bohrer, welcomes Glaspell during change-of-command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

