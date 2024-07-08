Col. Stephen Kolouch, U.S. Army Engineer School commandant (center), passes the 1st Engineer Brigade guidon to Col. Mark Glaspell, signifying Glaspell taking command of the brigade during a ceremony June 28 in Nutter Field House.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 16:10
|Photo ID:
|8524433
|VIRIN:
|240628-A-FH875-8737
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|230.85 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Bohrer, welcomes Glaspell during change-of-command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Bohrer, welcomes Glaspell during change-of-command ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT