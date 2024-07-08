Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 16:10 Photo ID: 8524433 VIRIN: 240628-A-FH875-8737 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 230.85 KB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Bohrer, welcomes Glaspell during change-of-command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.