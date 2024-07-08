Navy Lt. Jasen Nickman accepts command of the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering Navy Detachment Fort Leonard Wood and passes the guidon to the detachment’s senior enlisted leader, Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott Henske, June 26 during a change-of-charge ceremony in Shields Hall.
This work, Nickman takes command of Fort Leonard Wood Navy Detachment, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS
Nickman takes command of Fort Leonard Wood Navy Detachment
