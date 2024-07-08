Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nickman takes command of Fort Leonard Wood Navy Detachment [Image 1 of 3]

    Nickman takes command of Fort Leonard Wood Navy Detachment

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Navy Lt. Jasen Nickman accepts command of the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering Navy Detachment Fort Leonard Wood and passes the guidon to the detachment’s senior enlisted leader, Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott Henske, June 26 during a change-of-charge ceremony in Shields Hall.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 16:10
    Photo ID: 8524423
    VIRIN: 240626-A-FH875-9942
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 202.39 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nickman takes command of Fort Leonard Wood Navy Detachment [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nickman takes command of Fort Leonard Wood Navy Detachment
    Nickman takes command of Fort Leonard Wood Navy Detachment
    1st Engineer Brigade bids farewell to Bohrer, welcomes Glaspell during change-of-command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nickman takes command of Fort Leonard Wood Navy Detachment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT