Navy Lt. Jasen Nickman accepts command of the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering Navy Detachment Fort Leonard Wood and passes the guidon to the detachment’s senior enlisted leader, Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott Henske, June 26 during a change-of-charge ceremony in Shields Hall.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 16:10 Photo ID: 8524423 VIRIN: 240626-A-FH875-9942 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 202.39 KB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nickman takes command of Fort Leonard Wood Navy Detachment [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.