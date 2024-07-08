Nickman takes command of Fort Leonard Wood Navy Detachment

Navy Lt. Joshua Lamb passes the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering Navy Detachment Fort Leonard Wood guidon to Navy Lt. Jasen Nickman June 26 during a change-of-charge ceremony in Shields Hall, signifying Lamb relinquishing command of the detachment to Nickman.

