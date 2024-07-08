Navy Lt. Joshua Lamb passes the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering Navy Detachment Fort Leonard Wood guidon to Navy Lt. Jasen Nickman June 26 during a change-of-charge ceremony in Shields Hall, signifying Lamb relinquishing command of the detachment to Nickman.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 16:10
|Photo ID:
|8524424
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-FH875-3357
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|178.13 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nickman takes command of Fort Leonard Wood Navy Detachment [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nickman takes command of Fort Leonard Wood Navy Detachment
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT