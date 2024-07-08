Commander, Task Force 56 Welcomes New Commander

240708-N-VO134-1002 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 8, 2024) Capt. Oliver Herion, outgoing commander of Task Force (TF) 56, left, Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, center, and Capt. Brian Reitter, incoming commander of TF 56, render honors during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, July 8. TF 56 is an expeditionary combat force stationed in the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

