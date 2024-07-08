Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Task Force 56 Welcomes New Commander [Image 2 of 3]

    Commander, Task Force 56 Welcomes New Commander

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240708-N-VO134-1046 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 8, 2024) Capt. Oliver Herion, outgoing commander for Task Force (TF) 56, delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, July 8. TF 56 is an expeditionary combat force stationed in the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

