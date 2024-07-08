240708-A-RM303-1020 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 8, 2024) Capt. Brian Reitter, commander for Task Force (TF) 56, delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, July 8. TF 56 is an expeditionary combat force stationed in the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Army photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 04:48 Photo ID: 8523127 VIRIN: 240708-A-RM303-1020 Resolution: 4750x3800 Size: 931.95 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Task Force 56 Welcomes New Commander [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.