240708-A-RM303-1020 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 8, 2024) Capt. Brian Reitter, commander for Task Force (TF) 56, delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, July 8. TF 56 is an expeditionary combat force stationed in the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 04:48
|Photo ID:
|8523127
|VIRIN:
|240708-A-RM303-1020
|Resolution:
|4750x3800
|Size:
|931.95 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Task Force 56 Welcomes New Commander [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commander, Task Force 56 Welcomes New Commander
