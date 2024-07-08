Former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) District Counsel, Otto Thompson, poses alongside JED Commander, Col. Gary Bonham, with his newly awarded photo to be hung in the 'Gallery of Distinguished Civilians,' on Camp Zama, Japan, July 11th, 2024. To be inducted into JED’s ‘Gallery of Distinguished Civilians,’ candidates must fulfill criteria such as having completed over 30 years of federal service, of which 20 must have been with the Corp of Engineers (COE) and have contributed exceptional performance during their employment period with JED.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 01:21 Photo ID: 8522877 VIRIN: 240711-D-SI704-4354 Resolution: 4584x4372 Size: 1.62 MB Location: ZAMA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan Engineer District welcomes new inductees into ‘Gallery of Distinguished Civilians’ [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.