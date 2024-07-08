Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Engineer District welcomes new inductees into ‘Gallery of Distinguished Civilians’ [Image 2 of 2]

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Electrical Engineer, Katsuji Suzuki, poses alongside JED Commander, Col. Gary Bonham, with his newly awarded photo to be hung in the 'Gallery of Distinguished Civilians,' on Camp Zama, Japan, July 11th, 2024. To be inducted into JED’s ‘Gallery of Distinguished Civilians,’ candidates must fulfill criteria such as having completed over 30 years of federal service, of which 20 must have been with the Corp of Engineers (COE) and have contributed exceptional performance during their employment period with JED.

    #USACE
    #Japanese
    #Engineering
    #Corpsofengineers
    #Electricalengineer
    #Electricalengineer #Japan

