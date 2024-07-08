Japan Engineer District welcomes new inductees into ‘Gallery of Distinguished Civilians’

Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | Former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Electrical...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | Former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Electrical Engineer, Katsuji Suzuki, poses alongside JED Commander, Col. Gary Bonham, with his newly awarded photo to be hung in the 'Gallery of Distinguished Civilians,' on Camp Zama, Japan, July 11th, 2024. To be inducted into JED’s ‘Gallery of Distinguished Civilians,’ candidates must fulfill criteria such as having completed over 30 years of federal service, of which 20 must have been with the Corp of Engineers (COE) and have contributed exceptional performance during their employment period with JED. see less | View Image Page

Two former employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) were inducted into the District’s ‘Gallery of Distinguished Civilians’ on Thursday, July 11th, 2024, at Camp Zama, Japan.



Mr. Otto Thompson and Mr. Katsuji Suzuki returned to the halls of JED years after their departure to accept the significant achievement and to celebrate the event with past friends and coworkers.



“The distinguished gallery is important to the District because it is imperative that we recognize some of the amazing contributions of our stellar workforce,” said JED Commander, Col. Gary Bonham. “Both of this year’s selectees had a lengthy history of contributions to the projects we’ve completed over the last 20 plus years, enabling our alliance to be as strong as it is, and for JED to have the incredible reputation that it has within Japan and USACE.”



Over its 78-year history, the Japan Engineer District has seen numerous individuals pass through its resident offices. Whether in Tokyo, Okinawa, or Taiwan, the number of men and women who have been involved with the District in the building and maintaining of the Pacific Alliance is staggering.



While all have had a hand in building what the Japan District has become, only a small number of those individuals have risen to the level that leaves such an indelible mark on those around them that it demands to be recognized by all who come after.



To be inducted into JED’s ‘Gallery of Distinguished Civilians’ is no easy feat – with only 12 individuals preceding Thompson and Suzuki. Candidates must fulfill criteria such as having completed over 30 years of federal service, of which 20 must have been with the Corps of Engineers (COE) and have contributed exceptional performance during their employment period with JED.



In addition to the above, nominees must also be vetted through members of the District’s Corporate Board, comprised of the heads of each of JED’s divisions, each a distinguished federal employee in their own right, with varied years of professional experience.



Mr. Otto Thompson, who served as JED’s District Counsel from 1997 – 2022, in addition to serving as a federal employee for 42 years, along with being a COE civilian for 25, was inducted into the ‘Gallery of Distinguished Civilians’ due to his contributions to USACE JED, the federal government, and to Japan.



“I am very proud to have been a part of JED,” said Thompson. “I’m so appreciative today for this recognition to be on the wall with the other civilians with whom I’ve work with over the years, because it really isn’t about me or even them – it’s a reminder of who you all are here at JED.”



For over 24 years, Otto worked diligently to provide the District with timely, accurate, and actionable legal guidance. During Otto’s tenure with the federal government and USACE, he was a lynchpin for many significant events in Japan.



Otto was not only instrumental in building up JED's Office of Counsel using recruiting, training, and mentoring numerous junior attorneys over the years but also a key figure in fostering a broader network of legal expertise in Japan.



Through his engagement with the legal advisers at several other agencies, Otto helped to build a practice of communication and coordination that has been essential to both JED and the wider U.S. Government mission in Japan, in terms of resolving issues and ensuring alignment on relevant legal and operational considerations.



The second of JED’s newly inaugurated Distinguished Civilians, Mr. Katsuji Suzuki, an Electrical Engineer for JED with 30 years of service to the District, was chosen to be inducted based on his exceptional leadership and electrical engineering expertise in delivering high-quality facilities throughout Japan.



During his decades at Japan District, Mr. Suzuki provided superior electrical engineering support to multiple Project Delivery Teams and was a driving force in coordinating resolutions to complex technical issues and moving project designs forward for Host Nation projects on U.S. military bases throughout Japan.



“I’m extremely grateful to all of the chiefs, colleagues, and my family who provided me support over my 30 years at JED,” said Suzuki. “I hope to continue the great relationship I have with all of you.”



A few of the key projects he supported include the Sewage Treatment Plant, in Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo; the Administrative Building (including a laboratory and central monitoring system for a large fuel tank farm), at Akasaki Fuel Terminal; and the Administrative Building (renovation of a historical brick building) on CFA Sasebo.



“Suzuki-san is emblematic of the Master Labor Contract (MLC) employee community here at JED. He's a professional who never seeks or wants the spotlight but possesses a drive to move on and complete projects,” said Bonham. “He, and they, who perform their work so professionally and quietly, are what makes JED so special.”



Being positioned within the Pacific Region and working closely with international partners like Japan provide career opportunities for USACE JED engineers to enhance their own capabilities while propelling the District and alliance partnership to new heights.



Thompson and Suzuki join the 12 prior-inducted individuals into JED’s ‘Gallery of Distinguished Civilians’ with fond memories of providing their services to the District and wish for the continued success of their current and future alumni.



“[JED] is all about building things, creating things, and bringing life to extraordinary concepts,” said Thompson. “I have never worked around so many professionals in one command who have accomplished so much together, as many great and practical and important things as have been accomplished here at JED.”