    7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Vietnam [Image 4 of 5]

    7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Vietnam

    VIETNAM

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240709-N-WM182-2400 CAM RANH INTERNATIONAL PORT, Vietnam (July 9, 2024) Musician 2nd Class Marcelo Carrion, from Washington, D.C., assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band’s “Orient Express,” plays guitar during a reception aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during their scheduled port visit in Cam Ranh, Vietnam, July 9, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 00:02
    VIRIN: 240709-N-WM182-2400
    Location: VN
    This work, 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Vietnam [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vietnam
    C7F
    Partner Nations
    Big Top

