7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Vietnam

240709-N-WM182-2315 CAM RANH INTERNATIONAL PORT, Vietnam (July 9, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, gives remarks during a reception held aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit in Cam Ranh, Vietnam, July 9, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

