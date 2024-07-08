7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Vietnam

240709-N-WM182-2256 CAM RANH INTERNATIONAL PORT, Vietnam (July 9, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, greets Mr. Le Huu Hoang, Standing Vice Chairman of Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee, prior to a reception aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during their scheduled port visit in Cam Ranh, Vietnam, July 9, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

Date Taken: 07.09.2024, by PO2 Caitlin Flynn