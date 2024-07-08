Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff, District Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, gives remarks following his assumption of command at a July 10 ceremony aboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 20:56
|Photo ID:
|8522671
|VIRIN:
|240710-A-DW629-4150
|Resolution:
|4254x2836
|Size:
|779.98 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff Assumes Command of Honolulu District - 3 [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Haviland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT