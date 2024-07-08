Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff, District Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, gives remarks following his assumption of command at a July 10 ceremony aboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 20:56 Photo ID: 8522671 VIRIN: 240710-A-DW629-4150 Resolution: 4254x2836 Size: 779.98 KB Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff Assumes Command of Honolulu District - 3 [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Haviland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.