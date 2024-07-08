Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff Assumes Command of Honolulu District - 2 [Image 2 of 4]

    Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff Assumes Command of Honolulu District - 2

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Mark Haviland 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    From left to right, Lt. Col. Christopher “Ryan” Pevey, Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, and Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff salute the flag during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District change of command ceremony aboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial July 10. Lt. Col. Biggerstaff assumes command as the 74th commander in the District's 119 year history.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 20:57
    Photo ID: 8522665
    VIRIN: 240710-A-DW629-5611
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff Assumes Command of Honolulu District - 2 [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Haviland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff Assumes Command of Honolulu District - 1
    Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff Assumes Command of Honolulu District - 2
    Lt. Col. Pevey relinquishes command of Honolulu District
    Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff Assumes Command of Honolulu District - 3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT