From left to right, Lt. Col. Christopher “Ryan” Pevey, Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, and Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff salute the flag during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District change of command ceremony aboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial July 10. Lt. Col. Biggerstaff assumes command as the 74th commander in the District's 119 year history.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 20:57 Photo ID: 8522665 VIRIN: 240710-A-DW629-5611 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.21 MB Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff Assumes Command of Honolulu District - 2 [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Haviland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.