From left to right, Lt. Col. Christopher “Ryan” Pevey, Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, and Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff salute the flag during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District change of command ceremony aboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial July 10. Lt. Col. Biggerstaff assumes command as the 74th commander in the District's 119 year history.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 20:57
|Photo ID:
|8522665
|VIRIN:
|240710-A-DW629-5611
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff Assumes Command of Honolulu District - 2 [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Haviland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
