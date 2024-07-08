Lt. Col. Christopher “Ryan” Pevey, outgoing District Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, receives the unit colors from the Deputy District Engineer for Programs & Project Management Jennifer Moore, before symbolically relinquishing command by passing the unit colors to Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, Commanding General for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division in a July 10 ceremony aboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 20:57
|Photo ID:
|8522669
|VIRIN:
|240710-A-DW629-2641
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Pevey relinquishes command of Honolulu District [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Haviland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
