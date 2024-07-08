Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Pevey relinquishes command of Honolulu District [Image 3 of 4]

    Lt. Col. Pevey relinquishes command of Honolulu District

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Mark Haviland 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Lt. Col. Christopher “Ryan” Pevey, outgoing District Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, receives the unit colors from the Deputy District Engineer for Programs & Project Management Jennifer Moore, before symbolically relinquishing command by passing the unit colors to Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, Commanding General for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division in a July 10 ceremony aboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial.

    USS Missouri
    USACE
    Hawaii
    Change of Command
    Honolulu District

