Lt. Col. Pevey relinquishes command of Honolulu District

Lt. Col. Christopher “Ryan” Pevey, outgoing District Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, receives the unit colors from the Deputy District Engineer for Programs & Project Management Jennifer Moore, before symbolically relinquishing command by passing the unit colors to Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, Commanding General for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division in a July 10 ceremony aboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial.

