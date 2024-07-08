Emory S. Land Sailors Reenlist at the Sydney Opera House July 4

SYDNEY (July 4, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) pose for a group photo with Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7, after six Sailors’ reenlistments at the Sydney Opera House while the ship is moored at HMAS Kuttabul, Sydney, July 4. Sydney is Emory S. Land’s third port since it departed for deployment, May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

