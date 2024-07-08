Emory S. Land Sailors Reenlist at the Sydney Opera House July 4

SYDNEY (July 4, 2024) – Yeoman 2nd Class Vinicius De Carvalho, center, Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tristan Shawn Clancy, left, and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary, right, all assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), pose for a photo at the Sydney Opera House while the ship is moored at HMAS Kuttabul, Sydney, July 4. Sydney is Emory S. Land’s third port since it departed for deployment, May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Derek Rody)

