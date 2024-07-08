Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land Sailors Reenlist at the Sydney Opera House July 4 [Image 2 of 4]

    Emory S. Land Sailors Reenlist at the Sydney Opera House July 4

    SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SYDNEY (July 4, 2024) – Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), left, recites the oath of enlistment with Sailors assigned to his command at the Sydney Opera House, while the ship is moored at HMAS Kuttabul, Sydney, July 4. Sydney is Emory S. Land’s third port since it departed for deployment, May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 20:42
    Photo ID: 8522646
    VIRIN: 240704-N-MH959-1071
    Resolution: 6526x4351
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S. Land Sailors Reenlist at the Sydney Opera House July 4 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

