    Mountain Thunder 7 Final DIVARTY Run [Image 2 of 3]

    Mountain Thunder 7 Final DIVARTY Run

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kade Bowers 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Michael Tumlin and Command Sgt. Maj. Freddie Thompson IV, the 10th Mountain Division Artillery command team, lead their formation in a brigade-level run on Fort Drum, New York, July 10, 2024. The 3-mile run demonstrated the Esprit De Corps of DIVARTY and served as a send-off for Thompson prior to his change of responsibility ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. )

    This work, Mountain Thunder 7 Final DIVARTY Run [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    forscom
    Fort Drum
    DIVARTY 10thMountainDivision

