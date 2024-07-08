Col. Michael Tumlin and Command Sgt. Maj. Freddie Thompson IV, the 10th Mountain Division Artillery command team, lead their formation in a brigade-level run on Fort Drum, New York, July 10, 2024. The 3-mile run demonstrated the Esprit De Corps of DIVARTY and served as a send-off for Thompson prior to his change of responsibility ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. )
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 08:20
|Photo ID:
|8520923
|VIRIN:
|240710-A-UV937-7623
|Resolution:
|4136x3111
|Size:
|773.06 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Thunder 7 Final DIVARTY Run [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
