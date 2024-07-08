Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Thunder 7 Final DIVARTY Run

    Mountain Thunder 7 Final DIVARTY Run

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kade Bowers 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Artillery participate in a brigade-level run July 10, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The 3-mile run demonstrated the Esprit De Corps of DIVARTY and served as a send-off for Thompson prior to his change of responsibility ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

    This work, Mountain Thunder 7 Final DIVARTY Run [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    forscom
    Fort Drum
    DIVARTY 10thMountainDivision

