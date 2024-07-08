CNMI 78th Liberation Day

SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (July 10, 2024) - Service members from the Guam National Guard’s 721st Army Band, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia - Sector Guam join in Saipan’s 78th Liberation Day Parade, July 4.



Military service members, local government leaders, and residents of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands commemorated the permanent closure of civilian internment camps in 1946, following the events of World War II. (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Location: MP