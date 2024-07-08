CNMI 78th Liberation Day

SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (July 10, 2024) - Rear Adm. Brent Devore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, and military leaders from around the region join in Saipan’s 78th Liberation Day Parade, July 4.
Military service members, local government leaders, and residents of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands commemorated the permanent closure of civilian internment camps in 1946, following the events of World War II. (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)
