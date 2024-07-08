Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNMI 78th Liberation Day [Image 9 of 11]

    CNMI 78th Liberation Day

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (July 10, 2024) - Service members from the Guam National Guard’s 721st Army Band, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia - Sector Guam join in Saipan’s 78th Liberation Day Parade, July 4.

    Military service members, local government leaders, and residents of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands commemorated the permanent closure of civilian internment camps in 1946, following the events of World War II. (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 02:22
    Photo ID: 8520471
    VIRIN: 240704-N-LS152-4174
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNMI 78th Liberation Day [Image 11 of 11], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNMI 78th Liberation Day
    CNMI 78th Liberation Day
    CNMI 78th Liberation Day
    CNMI 78th Liberation Day
    CNMI 78th Liberation Day
    CNMI 78th Liberation Day
    CNMI 78th Liberation Day
    CNMI 78th Liberation Day
    CNMI 78th Liberation Day
    CNMI 78th Liberation Day
    CNMI 78th Liberation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Liberation Day
    Saipan
    JRM
    CNMI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT