    Missile Upload aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 8 of 9]

    Missile Upload aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240709-N-TW227-1010 EAST CHINA SEA (July 9, 2024) A view of the NATO Sea Sparrow missile launcher tube onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting routine operations in the East China Sea, July 9. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 23:38
    VIRIN: 240709-N-TW227-1010
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missile Upload aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 9 of 9], by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ordinance
    munitions
    USS America (LHA6)

