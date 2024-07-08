Missile Upload aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240709-N-TW227-1016 EAST CHINA SEA (July 9, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), load a NATO Sea Sparrow missile launcher while conducting routine operations in the East China Sea, July 9. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

