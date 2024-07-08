Aviation Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240709-N-QR506-1384 EAST CHINA SEA (July 9, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conduct an aviation firefighting drill in the ship’s hangar bay while conducting routine operations in the East China Sea, July 9. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

