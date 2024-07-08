Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 9]

    Aviation Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240709-N-QR506-1384 EAST CHINA SEA (July 9, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conduct an aviation firefighting drill in the ship’s hangar bay while conducting routine operations in the East China Sea, July 9. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    This work, Aviation Firefighting Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 9 of 9], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire drill
    fire fighting
    USS America (LHA6)
    aviation fire drill

